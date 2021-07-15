Paula Joleen Cotten, 53, of Hull, Texas, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021, at Memorial Herman Memorial City Medical Center in Houston, TX. Mrs. Cotten was born on August 10, 1967, to Bobby Becker & Martha Anderson in Houston, TX. She was a homemaker and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mrs. Cotten is preceded in death by her grandmother, Nana Baker; aunts, Betty Jean Weisner, and Kaye Wisnoski; grandmother, “Granny” Billie Parks; uncles, Jerry Becker and Jerry Seale; and grandfathers, Carrol Becker and Earl Moore.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Michael Cotten of Saratoga, TX; daughters, Ashlee Lopez and husband, Jessie of Hull, TX and Tayler Cotten of Mena AR; son, Kyle Salter of Orange,TX; father, Bobby Becker and wife, Lynn; mother, Martha Anderson of Kingwood, TX; sisters, Tammy Baragas and husband, Phil of Liberty,TX, Jennifer Birge and husband, James of Hull,TX, and Michelle Scott and husband, Eddie of HUll, TX; grandchildren, Evelyn Lopez, Ean Lopez, Kaegan Salter, Liam Salter, Asher Wetherington, and Payge Wetherington; nieces, Sara Birge and wife, Ashley of Hull,TX, Jamie Birge of Hull,TX, Cheyenne Birge of Hull, TX, Amber Tristan of Hull, Tx, Madison Scott of Hull,TX, Isabella Scott of Hull, TX, Jessica Scott of Florida, Kara Taylor, Cassidy Cobb, Kristen ledbetter, and Megan Emacio; nephews, Dylan Scott of Moss Hill, TX, Saxon McDaniel of Hardin,TX, Dylan Rumsey, Dallas Baragas, Nick Baragas and family, Tony Baragas and family, and Kyle Baragas and family; and a host of loving family and friends.

A service of remembrance will be Sunday, July 25, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Faith & Family Chapel.

