Carolyn Louise Trammel Throneberry, 62, of Willis, Texas passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. She was born on Monday, June 15, 1959, in Waxahachie, Texas to Billy Joe Throneberry and Bette (Scott) Kincaid, both of whom have preceded her in death. Carolyn was also preceded in death by her Uncle Ronnie and grandmother, Mawmaw Throneberry. Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Micheal Stagg, Stacy Renae Stagg (Gressett), and Jennifer Ann Kelley (Boyd) and husband Stephen; brother, Billy Joe Throneberry, Jr. and wife Stacy; sister, Deborah Throneberry; grandchildren, Micheal Joe Stagg, Jr., Cheyenne Neal, Jacob Dean Gressett, Caleb Lee Gressett, Sierra Neal, Autumn Renae McBane, Levi Garrett Stagg, Lindsey Jo Boyd, Taylor Ann Boyd; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Carolyn will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Thursday, July 22, 2021, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

