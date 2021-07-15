Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 13, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 13, 2021:

Williams, Christopher Tillman – Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Brown, Dakota Cheyenne – Failure to Appear and Public Intoxication

Lemelle, Scott Anthony – Possession of Marijuana

Bland, Michael James – Public Intoxication

Berry, Destini Tacora Charon – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Odom, Mellissa Ann – Evading Arrest or Detention

Lewis, Alexis Laquisha – Failure to Appear, Failure to Control Speed and Expired Registration

Carrizales, Jose Concepcion – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

