Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 13, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 13, 2021:

  • Williams, Christopher Tillman – Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Brown, Dakota Cheyenne – Failure to Appear and Public Intoxication
  • Lemelle, Scott Anthony – Possession of Marijuana
  • Bland, Michael James – Public Intoxication
  • Berry, Destini Tacora Charon – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
  • Odom, Mellissa Ann – Evading Arrest or Detention
  • Lewis, Alexis Laquisha – Failure to Appear, Failure to Control Speed and Expired Registration
  • Carrizales, Jose Concepcion – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
