Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 14, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 14, 2021:

Walter, Ebeling Edward – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Tanner, Tiffany Rose – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Hart, Jahray Ju – Public Intoxication

Reed, Wesley Ray – Displaying Expired License Plate, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and No Driver’s License

Jones, Dalton McKay – Assault/Family Violence, Assault on a Public Servant and Escaping While Confined

Gulley, Justin Wayne – Probation Violation-Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Cox, Melba – Possession of a Controlled Substance

