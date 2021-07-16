Sherry Lee Farr of Saratoga, Texas, passed away at the age of 74 peacefully at her home on July 14, 2021, with the love of her family surrounding her. She was born on Oct. 31st, 1946 to the late Chester and Ethel Crawford. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 58 years, J.B. Farr, Daughter Charlene Zwahr and husband Steve. Grandchildren Tyler Copeland and wife Chelsey, Maribeth Zwahr , Madison Zwahr, and Molly Zwahr. Great-grandchildren, Alexis James and Hank Potetz, Sister; Wanda Robbins, and special family member Kenneth Foyil whom she thought of as her own son.

She is now reunited with her daughter; Susan Kay Farr, Son; Curtis Wade Farr, Sisters; Mary Jean Wood, Emma Kate Walshak, and JoAnne Morris.

Sherry retired from Exxon Mobil after 23 years but most importantly was an active, faithful member of First Baptist Church for over 50 years.

Sherry was a loyal wife, mother, Nana, and friend. She was fiercely dedicated, tenacious, strong, loyal, and never met a stranger. She had a passion for helping others in need but most of all loved her family and was a servant of God. She was an inspiration to all she came in contact with. Sherry never minded giving her opinion to those who ask and sometimes was known to give it when you didn’t ask. She never hesitated to share her love of Jesus with anyone and advised her family on a regular basis the right path to follow.

We will miss her countless reminders to stay close to our Heavenly Father, her Sunday after church dinners, spoiling us continually, but most of all her example to keep-on-keepin’ on even when things get tough.

A service of remembrance will be Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 12:00 P.M. at Frist Baptist Church Saratoga with Bro. Frank Aragon officiating. Interment to follow at Guedry Cemetery in Batson, Tx. A gathering of family and friends will also be on Saturday, July 17, 2021, from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service.

Honoring Mrs. Farr as pallbearers will be Tyler Copeland, Kenneth Foyil, Chester Caskey, Kelly Rose, Malcolm Nance, and Jason Elder. Honorary pallbearers are Vernie Hinklin and Billy Hilton.

Special thanks to Hospice Care workers: Kim Spurlock, Tiffany Trotty, and Chaplain David Abshire for their loving care.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to First Baptist Church Saratoga (parsonage repairs) PO Box 237 Saratoga, TX 77585.

