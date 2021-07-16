Shirley Ann Tidwell Morris, 84, of Liberty, Texas, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at home after an extended illness of ovarian cancer. Mrs. Morris was born May 7, 1937 in Hull, Texas, to parents Perry Tidwell and Bertha Thrush Tidwell.

Shirley loved the Lord and was a member of South Liberty United Methodist Church. She was a lifelong reader who loved education and always excelled in school, as well as her career as a bookkeeper. Her Mama and Daddy always bragged on how smart “their Shirley” was! She also loved the Houston Astros, playing dominos with her friends and watching game shows. Shirley and her husband, Bobby, were happily married 47 years and their marriage was a great example of committed, true love.

Mrs. Morris was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert “Bobby” Morris who died in 2005; daughter, Bobbie Lynne Morris Ross who died in 2008; her eight siblings who have all passed, Opal Phillips, Esther Isbell, Lorraine Tidwell, Vera Peters, Jack Tidwell, Jerry Tidwell, Hazel Smalley, and George Tidwell. Shirley was the eighth of 9 children born to her parents.

She is survived by her grandchildren, Chris Coronis, Brick Coronis and Kelley White; nieces, Cyndy Glasgow and husband Randy of Huffman and Linda Murphy of Raywood; great niece, Melissa Whittaker and husband Timothy of Raywood; Shirley is also survived by numerous other nieces, nephews, other loving family members and a host of friends.

The family wishes a very special thanks to Shirley’s caretakers, Janie Stinnett, Stacey Stinnett, Alpha Tenorio and Frances Vanya. Thank you all for loving and caring for her in such a special way!!

Service for Shirley will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 19, 2021 at South Liberty United Methodist Church, 3410 Oilfield Road, Liberty, Texas 77575 with Rev. Vicki Hough officiating. The family will receive friends 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. before the service. Interment will follow at Guedry Cemetery in Batson under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton.

