Virginia “Ginger” Davila, age 72, of Coldspring, Texas passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021. She was born April 4, 1949 in Conroe, Texas to parents Joe Murray and Opal Pruitt Morgan who preceded her in death along with her brother, James Nelson Morgan; and sister, Joe Marie Others.

Survivors include her husband, Philip Davila; children, Donna Denise Braanse, Jody Rocille Davila, and Richard Wayne Davila; grandchildren, Chance Braanse and Jessiah Braanse; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 16, 2021 at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas.

