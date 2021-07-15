Fallen Marine from Splendora to be honored with police escort on Saturday

An Okinawa-based Marine assigned to Camp Hansen died on June 29 in what the Marine Corps said was an off-duty accident.

Lance Cpl. Armando Hernandez, 20, of Splendora, and an electro-optical ordnance repair technician with Ordnance Maintenance Company, 3rd Maintenance Battalion, was pronounced dead at 8 a.m. by medical staff at U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa on Camp Foster, according to a 3rd Marine Logistics Group statement.

No other information on the incident was available, group spokesman 1st Lt. Jonathan Coronel told Stars and Stripes. The incident is under investigation, he said.

A spokesman for Okinawa prefectural police said they were unaware of any incidents involving the Marine.

“On behalf of all of us at 3rd Maintenance Battalion, I would like to extend our deepest heartfelt condolences to all the family and friends of Lance Cpl. Armando Hernandez,” 3rd Maintenance Battalion commander Lt. Col. Brogan Issitt said in the statement. “His motivation and loyalty earned him the respect of his peers and superiors alike, and his presence will be sorely missed by all.”

Hernandez enlisted in the Marines out of Houston, Texas, the statement said. He was promoted to lance corporal on Oct. 1 and had been awarded the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.

According to Splendora Police Department, Hernandez’s body will arrive at Bush Airport in Houston on Saturday morning. His beloved family and members of Splendora Police Department, Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office and Humble Police Department will escort Hernandez through Splendora. The tentative arrival time in Splendora is 9 a.m.

The route will be as follows:

FM 2090 down First Street

First Street to Ipes Road, then proceed down Ipes Road to Enloe Road.

Enloe Road to Oak Lawn and from Oak Lawn to Deerbrook, and then to the funeral home.

Anyone who wishes to pay their respects to this fallen hero is being asked to line up along First Street and Ipes Road only, and everyone should be in place by 8:45 a.m.

To keep up with updates on the arrival time, be sure to follow Splendora Police Department’s Facebook page.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

