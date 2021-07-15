Crash on SH 105 east of Moss Hill sends two people to area hospitals

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Thursday, July 15, approximately one mile west of the Liberty County line between Moss Hill and Batson.

The preliminary investigation indicates at approximately 12:42 p.m., a 2021 Range Rover was traveling east on SH 105 at mile marker 746. The second vehicle, a 2012 Toyota Sienna, was traveling west approaching the Range Rover.

The driver of the Toyota crossed onto the eastbound lane and struck the Range Rover. The driver of the Range Rover attempted to swerve right to avoid the crash but was hit on the right side of the vehicle forcing it off the road where it rollover several times. The vehicle caught fire following the crash.

A Dallas woman was pulled from her vehicle by passersby on Thursday after she was involved in a two-vehicle accident on SH 105 east of Moss Hill. The vehicle rolled several times before bursting into flames. The woman was injured but is expected to fully recover.

A Beaumont man was seriously injured when he reportedly caused a crash on SH 105 east of Moss Hill on Thursday. According to DPS, the Beaumont man crossed into the eastbound lane of traffic and struck the other vehicle.

The driver of the Range Rover is identified as Paige Pollack, 38, from Dallas, Texas. Pollack was transported to Christus Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth hospital in Beaumont for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle was identified as Ulishious Gilford, 59, from Beaumont. Gilford was airlifted to Hermann Memorial Hospital in Houston with life-threatening injuries.

This crash remains under investigation. No additional information is available at this time.

Debris from two vehicles was strewn all along SH 105 after a two-vehicle accident on Thursday.

Firefighters from Liberty and Hardin counties responded to a crash scene on Thursday near the Liberty-Hardin county line on Thursday. Pictured are Hardin firefighters keeping traffic at bay while a LifeFlight helicopter lands in the middle of SH 105.

