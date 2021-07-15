Campbell honored for 30 years of service to L-D Area Chamber

After months with no monthly luncheons due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Liberty-Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce members gathered on Wednesday, July 14, to send well wishes and honor the outgoing Chamber President Mary Anne Campbell, who is stepping down for medical reasons.

Liberty County Judge Jay Knight kicked off the accolades for Campbell by presenting a declaration recognizing July 14, 2021, as Mary Anne Campbell Day in Liberty County. Knight was followed by presentations from R.W. Bray, on behalf of U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, and Will Carter, on behalf of U.S. Rep. Brian Babin.

Campbell, who is battling ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, was unable to speak at the event, but with tearful eyes, she motioned to the speakers her appreciation for their commendations and praise.

Will Carter with U.S. Rep. Brian Babin presents a U.S. flag to Mary Anne Campbell.

Mary Anne Campbell (left) is handed a Texas flag that was flown over the State Capitol. The flag was the gift of State Rep. Ernest Bailes and presented by Daisy Bordeau, funeral home director for Allison Funeral Service.

Liberty County Court at Law No. 2 Judge Wes Hinch thanked Mary Anne Campbell for her years of service to the Liberty-Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce.

Liberty Mayor Carl Pickett was among the speakers at a special luncheon in recognition of Mary Anne Campbell’s 30 years of service to the Liberty and Dayton business communities.

R.W. Bray, on behalf of U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, offered congratulations to Mary Anne Campbell for her years of service to the Liberty-Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce.

Reading a statement from Senator Cruz, Bray thanked Campbell for her 30 years of service to the Liberty-Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce.

“Congratulations on your many accomplishments as a leader and friend to the region. The work you have done has transformed lives, stimulated the Texas economy and shaped Liberty County for generations to come. Your commitment to collaborative leadership, supporting your community, has helped make Liberty and Dayton places many are proud to call home. I commend you on your commitment to serve others,” Cruz wrote in the statement. “As you take time and steps to care for yourself in the coming days, my team and I offer our prayers of healing and for the wisdom of the healthcare team.”

Carter presented Campbell with an American flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., adding that it was “in recognition of three decades of leadership and advocating for the people, businesses and communities of south Liberty County.”

The Chamber board, led by Board Chairman Melissa Richards, is now working on the difficult task of finding a replacement for Campbell.

The Liberty-Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce normally holds its monthly luncheons on the third Wednesday of each month at the Liberty Center, located next to Liberty City Hall, 1829 Sam Houston Ave., Liberty. If you are interested in joining the Chamber, call 936-336-5736 or go online to https://www.libertydaytonchamber.com/

