Splendora ISD Board of Trustees picked as regional nominee for state award

Splendora ISD Board of Trustees has been selected as 1 of 15 Texas school boards for the 2021 Texas Association and School Administrators (TASA) School Board Awards. Splendora ISD Superintendent Dr. Jeff Burke nominated the Board for this honor.

“I am extremely proud of our Board of Trustees for being recognized for their commitment to the students and community of Splendora ISD. As a Board, they truly have a collective heart for our kids, and for advocating for them at all times. The Board is tasked with making tough decisions, and this past year presented us all with challenges. I applaud them for keeping their focus on our students, staff, and community, and for being committed to creating a long-term legacy of success for Splendora ISD. Their individual and collective passion for public education and the opportunities that provides for our children is simply unmatched, and I am honored to serve with them every day,” said Dr. Burke

Texas school superintendents who are TASA members and meet other criteria may nominate their boards of trustees for the TASA School Board Awards. Committees of TASA members organized by Texas’ regional education service centers review the nominations and select up to two school boards for consideration for the state-level awards: one with fewer than 1,000 students and one with 1,000 or more students.

TASA’s School Board Awards Committee will meet virtually in late July to select up to five of the nominated boards to be recognized as Honor Boards. The top five finalists will be interviewed in Dallas at txEDCON, the TASA|TASB Convention on September 24, and the 2021 Outstanding School Board will be announced September 25.

The TASA School Board Awards Program was established in 1971 to recognize the dedication and service of school boards that make a positive impact on the schoolchildren of Texas.

TASA is the professional association for Texas school superintendents and other administrators. The mission of the organization, which focuses on professional learning, advocacy, and member engagement, is to promote, provide and develop leaders who create and sustain student-centered schools and develop future-ready students.

