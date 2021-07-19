Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 17, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 17, 2021:
- Brunson, Kenny Wayne – Displaying Expired License Plate/Registration, Driving While License Invalid, Speeding and Violating Promise to Appear
- Chandler, Casey Rene – Displaying Expired License Plate/Registration, Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Hicks, Jeremy Isiah – Public Intoxication
- Cruz-Ruiz, Juan Eduardo – Possession of Marijuana and Possession or Delivery of Drug Paraphernalia
- Vasquez, Manuel – Possession of Marijuana and Possession or Delivery of Drug Paraphernalia
- Parkhurst, James Alexander – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Findley, Amanda Kay – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Alejos, John Anthony Jr. – Smuggling of Persons, Evading Arrest or Detention With Vehicle
- Barnett, Austin Ryan – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Gumms, Johnny – Silent or Abusive Calls to 911
- Iorns, Jason Edward – Speeding
- Cowger, Richard James – Public Intoxication