Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 17, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 17, 2021:

Brunson, Kenny Wayne – Displaying Expired License Plate/Registration, Driving While License Invalid, Speeding and Violating Promise to Appear

Chandler, Casey Rene – Displaying Expired License Plate/Registration, Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Hicks, Jeremy Isiah – Public Intoxication

Cruz-Ruiz, Juan Eduardo – Possession of Marijuana and Possession or Delivery of Drug Paraphernalia

Vasquez, Manuel – Possession of Marijuana and Possession or Delivery of Drug Paraphernalia

Parkhurst, James Alexander – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Findley, Amanda Kay – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Alejos, John Anthony Jr. – Smuggling of Persons, Evading Arrest or Detention With Vehicle

Barnett, Austin Ryan – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Gumms, Johnny – Silent or Abusive Calls to 911

Iorns, Jason Edward – Speeding

Cowger, Richard James – Public Intoxication

