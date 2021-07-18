Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 16, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 16, 2021:
- Garrett, Christopher Michael – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Theft of Property
- Saulters, Chase Glenn – No Safety Belt, Displaying Expired License Plate/Registration and Possession or Delivery of Drug Paraphernalia
- Dugat, Alonzo Emanuel Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (two counts), Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts)
- Ortiz, Javier Marcelino – Public Intoxication, Possession or Delivery of Drug Paraphernalia and Burglary of a Habitation With Intent to Commit Other Felony
- Faulkner, Michael Albert Jr. – Displaying Expired License Plate, Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Appear and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Collier, Billy Joseph – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Wolfe, Dwayne Casey – Displaying Expired License Plate and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Vasquez, Bernave – Driving While Intoxicated, second
- Cantu, Alisha Diane – Driving While License Invalid