Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 16, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 16, 2021:

  • Garrett, Christopher Michael – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Theft of Property
  • Saulters, Chase Glenn – No Safety Belt, Displaying Expired License Plate/Registration and Possession or Delivery of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Dugat, Alonzo Emanuel Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (two counts), Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts)
  • Ortiz, Javier Marcelino – Public Intoxication, Possession or Delivery of Drug Paraphernalia and Burglary of a Habitation With Intent to Commit Other Felony
  • Faulkner, Michael Albert Jr. – Displaying Expired License Plate, Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Appear and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Collier, Billy Joseph – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Wolfe, Dwayne Casey – Displaying Expired License Plate and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Vasquez, Bernave – Driving While Intoxicated, second
  • Cantu, Alisha Diane – Driving While License Invalid
  • Collier, Billy Joseph
  • Dugat, Alonzo Emanuel Jr.
  • Garrett, Christopher Michael
  • Ortiz, Javier Marcelino
  • Saulters, Chase Glenn
  • Vasquez, Bernave

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.