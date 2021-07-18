Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 15, 2021

  • Deblanc, Adrian Elysse – Public Intoxication
  • Hernandez, Mike – Expired Driver’s License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Burglary of a Vehicle
  • Keene, Bradley Aaron – Voyeurism
  • Lloyd, Jessica Lasha – No Driver’s License When Unlicensed and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Tucker, Dion Cornelius – Public Intoxication
  • Riegert, Nathan Alexander – Failure to Appear and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • West, Blake Alton – Possession of Marijuana and Displaying Fictitious License Plate
  • Odell, Linda Kim – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (two counts)
  • Hamilton, Lea Cherie – Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle
