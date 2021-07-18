Tammy Latrese Hartis, 52, of Highlands, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 9, 2021, in Houston, Texas. She was born on July 6, 1969, in Houston, to the late Gayland Winston and Roselind Kay Hvilholt Hartis.

Tammy was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many. She loved her family, her grandbabies, and her daughter Roselind and two sons Anthony and Jonathan all the way around the moon and back. Tammy was a very simple woman who was also an amazing and caring person and a dedicated caregiver and loved her job caring for others. She worked for many years as a caregiver for so many. Tammy attended Eastgate Church in Dayton.

Tammy pursued many interests, some of which included her love of listening to old school country, R & B music, and Maxwell with her daughter Roselind, being outdoors, and going to waterparks. Her favorite hobby of all was spending time with her family and shopping for her grandbabies. Tammy enjoyed playing card games, the marble and dice game, Aggravation on a handcrafted board made by Timothy Morse. She also liked spending time in Galveston and Kemah, drinking coffee all day, coloring, and watching movies and old-time TV shows with her fiancé Eric. Tyler Perry movies were her absolute favorite. Tammy always talked about traveling with her son Jonathan or with her brother Tommy on his truck, Aardvark. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Tammy was preceded in death by her parents Roselind Kay Hvilholt and Gayland Winston Hartis; her son Stephen Hartis; her grandmother Lois Hartis; her grandfather Richard Hartis, Sr.; her cousin Sandy Hartis; her uncles Richard and Ronald Hartis; and her mother-in-law Frances Joyece Morse. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children Roselind Hartis and fiancé Davin Simmons of Baytown, Jonathan Morse and wife Amber of Highlands, Anthony Morse and wife Courtney of Montgomery; her grandchildren Scarlett, Hagen, Aubree, Aubrey, Krislyn, Peyton, Averleigh, Brandon and Braydon; her fiancé Eric Mines of Highlands; her siblings Tommy Hartis and wife Teresa of Highlands, Kim Hartis of Highlands, Joshua Hartis of Highlands, Shannon Hartis of Crosby, and Shawn Hartis and wife Jennifer of Baytown; her nephews David Hartis, John Cumbie, Michael Hartis, Christian Hartis, Logan Hartis and Jackson Hartis; her nieces Alyssa and Alyssa Hartis; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 5pm, on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A celebration of Tammy’s life will begin at 7pm, at the funeral home, with Pastor Rick Doran officiating.

To send flowers to Tammy's family, please visit our floral store.

