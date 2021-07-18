Patricia Ann Thibodeaux, 81 previously of Liberty, Texas and most recently of Pearland passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Pearland Medical Center. Pat was born in Houston, Texas on April 15, 1940 to parents Jesse Clayton Cook and Allie Mae Clay Cook.

Pat was a wonderful wife, mom, grandma, sister, aunt and friend. She graduated from Pearland High School in 1958, of which she was on the first girls basketball team to advance to state finals in 1956. For most of her career she worked at Brown and Root and retired as Supervisor of International Travel. She was proud of her career and enjoyed sharing stories from her time working. Pat had an adventurous spirit. She traveled all over the world; Venezuela, Abu Dhabi, Singapore, Egypt and Saudi Arabia to name a few. Pat was a Past Worthy Matron Order of the Eastern Star #634, 1993-1994. Being a member of Eastern Star was very near and dear to her heart.

Pat loved music of all genres. Some of her favorites were old country music, gospel and mo-town. She loved George Jones, Ray Price and Elvis. On Saturday mornings, she played her favorite records as she and her children cleaned and danced. Pat was the ultimate host – she enjoyed entertaining guests and her family. Her late husband, Theophil would cook while she baked. She was affectionate and loved being around people. She crocheted and cross-stitched often and lovingly made afghans for all of her children and grandchildren. Pat was a voracious reader – often times finishing novels in one day.

Most of all, Pat loved her family especially her grandchildren. She will forever be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents; husband Theophil Thibodeaux; sister Betty Jean Beauchamp; brother John (Cotton) Cook; sister Geraldine (Jerri) Cook Holton; and sister Gloria Klonaris. She leaves behind to cherish her memory son William Gaidosek and wife Brenda; daughter Charlene Wiseman and husband Rodger; grandchildren Justin Wiseman and wife Chelsea, Alanna Williams and husband Jacob, Derek Gaidosek, Devin Gaidosek, Allie Mae Wiseman, Abbey Wiseman; and great-granddaughter Bo Malynn Wiseman. In addition, she leaves behind numerous other loving family members and friends.

Friends and family are invited to visit 5-8 PM on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Liberty, Texas 77575. Funeral services will be held 11 AM Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Allison’s with Reverend Josh Hale of First United Methodist Church of Liberty officiating. Burial and committal will immediately follow at Fairlawn Cemetery in Liberty.

