Catherine Mary Dishman Gilles, 69, of Huffman, passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2021 in Houston, Texas. She was born November 14, 1951 in Houma, Louisiana to parent John Sullivan Dishman, Sr. and Annie Laura Fabregas Dishman.

Catherine had been a resident of Huffman for over 30 years and was previously of Aldine. She attended Berean Baptist Church in Aldine. Catherine retired from DNOW formerly Wilson Supply. She enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune, going to the casinos, and visiting with her Louisiana relatives.

Catherine was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings John “Sonny” Dishman, Jr., James Dishman, Robert Dishman, Davis Dishman, Leon Dishman, Elsie Falgout and Anna Laura Boudreaux. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Fred B. Gilles, Jr.; son, Marti Gilles; daughter, Samantha Smith and Michael Sampson; brother, Gerald Dishman and wife Wanda; sisters, Carolyn Margaret Lapeyrouse and husband Lanson, Susan Dishman and Elaine Dishman; grandchildren, Clarence “Tre” Brandley and Michael Brandley; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

No service is scheduled at this time.

