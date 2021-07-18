Mildred Marie Robison, age 92, of Houston, Texas, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021. She was born June 19, 1929, in Alabama to parents Lonnie and Millie Knight Pickle who preceded her in death along with siblings, Otis, Arnold, Julia, Grace, Dorthy, Charlotte, and Dewey.

Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Norman Robison; daughters, Janice Christian, Cathy Perry, Sheila Edwards, and Doris Foster; son, Jimmy Robison; sister, Eunice Pierce; brother, Huey Pickle; grandchildren, Kimberly Christian, “Brother” Gerald Christian, Jr., Brian Holloway, Brian Robison, Misty Robison-Fields, Natasha Fernandez, and Noel Perry; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Christian, Jeremy Armstrong, Christian Fernandez, Parker Robison, Brodi Fields, Madelin Robison, and Blake Holloway; great-great-grandchildren, Reagan Christian, Kelsey Christian, Jaxon Armstrong, Christian Alexander, and Jarvis Armstrong; numerous other relatives and friends. The family would especially like to thank friend and caregiver, Pamela Norton.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, July 19, 2021, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas officiated by Bro. Carl Williamson. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Evergreen, Texas.

