1 killed, three people injured in three-day period along SH 105 east of Moss Hill

One person was killed and three people were injured in three separate accidents along a three-mile stretch of Highway 105 east of Moss Hill over the last three days.

Two accidents took place on Saturday, July 17, with the last being a fatal accident that killed a 20-year-old woman, Makenzie Crowder.

Firefighters from Hull-Daisetta and Hardin responded to the single-vehicle accident on SH 105 on Saturday that claimed the life of a Moss Hill woman.

According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, at around 4 p.m., Makenzie Crowder, a 2020 graduate of Hardin High School, was traveling westbound on SH 105, just two miles from her home, when a rear passenger tire on her 2001 Ford Expedition blew out, causing her vehicle to roll several times. Crowder died at the scene.

Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Cody Parrish made the pronouncement of her death at the scene.

The accident that killed Crowder happened between CR 2070 and CR 2069-5, in front of Chubby’s Meat Packing. Earlier in the morning, around 5 a.m., the same location was the scene of another major accident that involved an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck.

Willoughby said that a Volvo tractor-trailer was attempted to turn around in the roadway when he was struck by a black Ford F-250. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured by the driver of the black Ford F-250 was airlifted to Hermann Memorial Hospital in Houston in serious but stable condition.

A two-vehicle accident early Saturday morning sent one man to a Houston area trauma center with serious injuries. He is expected to survive, according to authorities.

On Thursday, July 15, two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash approximately one mile west of the Liberty County line between Moss Hill and Batson.

SH 105 has an abominable history of deadly crashes, which should give pause to all motorists using the roadway.

“Highway 105 is notoriously a dangerous and deadly roadway. Don’t let that highway fool you. The complacency of drivers can lead to severe crashes,” Willoughby said. “DPS troopers will be stepping up patrol efforts in the coming days in an effort to reduce the amount of crashes in the area.”

See article related to the crash on Thursday, July 15:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

