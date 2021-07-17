Fallen Splendora Marine given hero’s welcome

Streets in Splendora were lined with local residents on Saturday as the body of fallen Marine Lance Cpl. Armando Hernandez, 20, was returned home for burial. Hernandez was killed in a non-combat-related injury on June 29 a military base in Okinawa, Japan.

Most of those who turned out to give Hernandez a hero’s welcome held American flags, with some saluting, as the procession passed.

Hernandez enlisted in the Marines after graduating from Splendora High School. He was promoted to lance corporal on Oct. 1 and had been awarded the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.

Area residents pay respects to Lance Cpl. Armando Hernandez as the hearse carrying his body made its way through Splendora on Saturday.

The funeral for Hernandez is in the care of Heights Funeral Home in Houston. No public services are scheduled at this time, according to the funeral home’s website.





Members of Taylor’s Organization, led by founder Allen Taylor, participated in the procession that returned the body of Lance Cpl. Armando Hernandez from Bush Airport to his hometown of Splendora on Saturday.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

