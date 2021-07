The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 18, 2021:

Romero, Navarr Lino – Public Intoxication

Brown, Kellie Marie – Interfering With Public Duties

Parrott, Joshua Wayne – Theft of Firearm

Boothe, Dalton Andrew – Burglary of a Vehicle

Williams, Avery Drey – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Clay, Alicia Rena – Public Intoxication

Lopez, Eduardo – Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals and Driving While License Invalid

