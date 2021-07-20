EMCID to distribute school supplies at annual event

In preparation of the new school year, the East Montgomery County Improvement District is inviting students to stock up on school supplies at its free Back-to-School Drive-Thru event on Friday, Aug. 9, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Due to the typically large crowds at EMCID’s events, the drive-thru will be held in the parking lot of Randall Reed Stadium, located at 21360 Valley Ranch Parkway in New Caney.

During the event, EMCID staff and volunteers will hand out 1,000 school supply packs to children in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. Supplies are given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We had such a positive response from the parents about the drive-thru concept last year during the pandemic that many asked if we could continue the drive-thru event, which we will conduct,” said Frank McCrady, EMCID president and CEO. “We’re also excited to offer the event prior to schools opening.”

The decision was made to move the event from the EMCID parking lot to the Valley Ranch Town Center in order to spread out and reduce any traffic issues that could arise.

The drive-thru will start promptly at 5 p.m. and end at 8 p.m., or when supplies run out.

