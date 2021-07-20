Liberty library closing out summer reading program on Thursday with free snow cones

Join Liberty Municipal Library in its courtyard on Thursday, July 22, at 2:30 p.m., to help send off the last week of this year’s Summer Reading program with a bang. With the loan of First Liberty National Bank’s Snow Cone Trailer, library staff will be giving free snow cones to kids/teens while supplies last.

For summer reading participants, this will be an excellent opportunity to turn in any time your kids might have been able to complete for the last week of the program and/or to turn in your timesheets.

Time sheets must be turned in to be considered for the top reader prize in each age group.

