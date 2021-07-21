Kearney John Louviere, Jr., 37, of Dayton, passed away on July 12, 2021, in Baytown. Kearney, aka “Peeper”, was born October 13, 1983, in Franklin, Louisiana to parents Kearney J. Louviere, Sr. and Sandra Starkey Louviere.

Kearney lived in Louisiana until he was seven and had been a resident of Dayton for 30 years. He was a member of Little Pass Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, playing pool, crawfish boils, the Dallas Cowboys, but most all he loved being with his son.

Kearney was preceded in death by parents, Kearney, Sandra and Eva; brother, Ralph Louviere and nephew, Lance Thibodaux. He is survived by his son, Brayden John Louviere; sisters, Rosa Loveless and Jeffery, Dianna Louviere and Michael Dupre, Theresa Hill, Michelle Miranda and James Collard, Brandy Clowers, and Miranda Louviere; brothers, James Louviere and Rhonda, Gary Louviere, Guy Louviere and Jennifer, and Mike Martin; nieces and nephews, Dakota Burris, Kylee Boatman, Hunter Burris and Kaysen Odom; Many more nieces and nephews and other friends and relatives.

Service for Kearney will be 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be at 2:00 p.m. prior to the service.

