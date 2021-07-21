Earlene Sue Krueger, 86, previously of Liberty, Texas, most recently of Angleton, Texas, passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Pete as she was known to friends and family was born in Overton, Texas on July 1, 1935 to parents James Earl Oliver and JoAnnie Durham Oliver.

“Pete” graduated from Liberty High School in 1953. She was a hard worker and go-getter in her professional career and spent many years as a legal secretary for several law firms. She enjoyed her career and working in her community where she formed many lifelong friendships. She was very creative and enjoyed writing and drawing. She loved reading history books and writing children short stories as well as writing her memoir. She took pride in keeping a cleaned and organized house. She loved to cook for her family. Some of her favorite recipes were homemade chicken pot pies, dumplings and stuffed bell peppers. She would never allow any of her family to have an empty belly. She would put others above herself to make sure they were taken care of. That was just part of her nurturing way. “Pete” was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be greatly loved and missed by many family members and friends that she considered family.

Earlene “Pete” was preceded in death by her parents, James and JoAnnie Oliver; sisters, Mona Fae Vaughn and JoAnn Hodgson; and grandson Christopher Michael Van Deventer. She leaves behind to cherish her memory son, Mike Van Deventer; daughter, Lisa Majors and husband Fred; son, John Mahavier and wife Lisa; granddaughter, Tessa Baggett and husband Patrick; grandson, John Valley Mahavier; grandson, Trevor James Mahavier, great-granddaughter, Macy Tanton: great-granddaughter, Kaylee Tanton; and cousin June Damek and husband Paul; and grand-dog Thor.

Friends are invited to visit with the family 10:30-11:30 AM on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Liberty, 602 Main St., Liberty, Texas 77575. Funeral services will begin at 11:30 AM with Frank Tutor officiating. Burial and committal will immediately follow at Liberty City Cemetery.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

