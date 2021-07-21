Makenzie Nicole Crowder, 20, of Hull, Texas, passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021. Ms. Crowder was born March 15, 2001, to Jerry Crowder & Tabatha Toudouze Crowder in Humble, TX. She was a cashier at Dollar General in Moss Hill. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Ms. Crowder is preceded in death by her grandparents, Jamie Gamble and Betty Landry; great-grandpaw, T.J. Landry; and great-grandparents, Mary Harrison and Ross Harrison.

Those left to cherish her memory are her parents, Jerry & Tabatha Crowder of Hardin, TX; brothers, Caleb Crowder and Landen Crowder of Hardin, TX; sisters, Makayla Crowder and Lyla Crowder of Hardin, TX; her bebe, Debbie Harrison; the love of her life, Justin Ibarra; and a host of loving family and friends.

A service of remembrance will be held Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at Calvary Tabernacle in Batson, TX with Reverend Tolbert Hudspeth and Reverend Jamie Blume officiating, interment will follow at Guedry Cemetery in Batson, TX. A gathering of family and friends will be Wednesday, July 21, 2021, from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at Calvary Tabernacle in Batson.

Honoring Ms. Crowder as pallbearers are Caleb Crowder, William Sims, Robert Toudouze, Taylor Toudouze, James Ellis, Shawn Frazier, and Adrian Ibarra. Honorary pallbearers will be her sisters, Makayla and Lyla Crowder.

