Nancy Ray loved life and loved all of the experience of life. She lived over 9 decades and on July 21, 2021, Heaven received one of the best. Nancy was born in the home of her parents, Lucy (Marciante) and Rosario Bivona in Galveston, Texas on July 13, 1930; one of eight children born to her Italian immigrant parents. She was proud to be a BOI (Born on the Island), and the beach was one of her favorite places. Nancy was a role model for patience, kindness, and loving a good party.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Ray, and son, William Hubert (Bill) Ray III, survived by her daughters, Debbye Friar, Cyndie and husband Craig Abshire, and Cherie Ray and husband Ruel Smith. Grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Adam and Nathalie Friar (Kaden and Riley), Christie and Matt Butcher (Gracie, Grant, and Griffin), Amber and Trey Davis (Dylan), Anson Friar, and Casey Paul Abshire.

She loved making life good for others. One of the reasons she loved starting her career as a registered nurse. She made holidays and birthdays magical. Her Italian feasts were something you could taste just imagining them. And don’t forget those coveted mini chocolate chip cookies! She loved her family and friends something fierce. Nancy had a sparkle in her eyes that would touch your soul. As a lifelong member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, she probably heard “well done, good and faithful servant” as she was welcomed home.

“We are pretty sure Mom is stopping to admire the flowers, looking for shells on the beach, playing POKENO at the family party, and eating her favorite Dutch chocolate ice cream.”

“Because of you, I have a smile in my heart.”

“While our hearts ache deeply for our loss here on earth, we grieve with GRATITUDE.”

In lieu of customary remembrances, Nancy requested memorial contributions be directed to the Liberty Catholic Cemetery Fund, 411 Milam Street, Liberty, Texas 77575, Friends of the Library, 1710 Sam Houston Street, Liberty, Texas, 77575 or G.R.A.C.E. Initiative Meals on Wheels, PO Box 10397, Liberty, Texas, 77575.

At Nancy’s request, a memorial service will be held at a later date when the family can gather to celebrate her life.

