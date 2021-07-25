Steven “Tink” Lee Bridger, 66, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at his home in Dayton. He was born on November 14, 1954, in Clifton, Texas, to the late Henry Clay and Nora Bethke Bridger. Tink graduated from Clifton High School, class of 1972. He worked for more than twenty years as a pipefitter supervisor with Bayer in Baytown.

Tink was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was a man who had the kindest soul, and would do anything for anybody. Tink’s home was always open, like a hotel, for anyone who was down on their luck and needed a place to stay. He was someone who never met a stranger and a friend to so many. Tink will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Tink enjoyed the simple things in life, like fishing, motorcycles, and playing with his grandkids. He loved nothing more than spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends. Tink was also passionate about his fur babies Little Girl, Hulk, Precious, Sugar Baby, Tiny (Tine-Tine) and Angel.

Tink was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother Henry Clay Bridger, Jr. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his children Joshua Bridger of Dayton, Jessica Bridger of Baytown, and John “Cody” Morse and wife Nicole of Dayton; his eleven grandchildren (and one on the way); his three great-grandchildren; his brother Larry Don Bridger and wife Cheryl of Waco; his nieces and nephews; sister-in-law Leigh Ann Bridger and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

