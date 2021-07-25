Geraldine Deberry, 76, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, with family by her side, in Conroe, Texas. She was born on January 1, 1945, at Mercy Hospital in Liberty, Texas, to the late Walter Allen and Elia Trahan Abshier. Geraldine graduated from Dayton High School, class of 1963. She loved her employment with her many years at the courthouse in Liberty and also Expo at Wire in Dayton.

Geraldine was a loving and caring woman with a great sense of humor. She was also funny, silly, a nurturer to many and complete worrywart when it came to others. Geraldine loved with her whole heart and will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Geraldine pursued many interests, some of which included her passion for crafting and cooking. When she was able, she enjoy canning everything from pickles to strawberry jams. Geraldine also loved to gamble on the slot machines with her family. She loved traveling, the outdoors and was an avid fisherman who would fish anywhere there was water.

Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents; Walter and Elia Abshier; her children Carrie Lynn VanTassell and Donnie Deberry; her brother Jerald Abshier; and her sister-in-law Glenda Abshier. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her companion of many years Buddy Whitmire; her siblings Delores Landry of Onalaska, Elray Abshier of Hardin, Earl and wife Sheryl Abshier of Hardin, and Rhonda Ward and husband Rick of Hardin; her grandchildren Tara Mattern and husband Bryan of Crosby and Chelsea Baird and husband Cameran; her great-grandchildren Nicholas, Ember, Ariel, Parker and Oaklynn; her numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

To send flowers to Geraldine’s family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

