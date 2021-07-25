Gayle Thomas Cox, 67, of Porter, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. He was born on Tuesday, July 6, 1954, in Houston, Texas to Thomas William Cox and Florence Mae (Bruton) Cox, both of whom have preceded him in death. Gayle was also preceded in death by his brothers, Aaron William Cox and Milton Wayne Cox, and sister, Nancy Palmer. Left to cherish his memory are his loving children, April Ruth Cox, Hattie Evon Nesbitt and husband Tamon, Terrie Diane Watson and husband Glenn, and Thomas William Cox and wife Lindsay; special nephew, Joseph Thomas Cox and wife Nicky; brothers, Jimmie Cox and Jerry Cox; sisters, Janie Malbrough, Kathy Coogler and husband Daniel, Melba Cox, and Brenda Cox and Donald Alsbrooks; grandchildren, Tracy Nesbitt and wife Alexis, Kayela Nesbitt, Trint Nesbitt, Mason Watson, Allie Jo Watson, Glenn Watson, Jr., Jesse Watson, Liam Cox, Madilynn Cox, and Brooke Lenamond; great-grandchildren, Braxton Nesbitt, Oakleigh Bell, Gannan Nesbitt, Graeysan Nesbitt, and Bentley Mendez; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Gayle will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, July 24, 2021, from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Funeral Services for Gayle will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at 2:00 pm. Interment for Gayle will immediately follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Woodville, Texas. Bro. Randall Cox officiating.

Pallbearers for the service will be Thomas Cox, Joe Cox, Tracy Nesbitt, Trint Nesbitt, Mason Watson, and Liam Cox.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

