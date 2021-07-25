Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 22, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 22, 2021:

  • Cook, Seth Patrick – Bond Forfeiture-Sale of Alcohol to Minors
  • McCullars, Brice Montgomery – No Driver’s License, Failure to Dim Brights and Failure to Maintain a Single Lane
  • Rodriguez, Moises Anthony – Bond Revocation-Driving While Intoxicated
  • Mayfield, Edward III – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Morton, Scott Christopher – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Blackshear, Molly Brianne – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Downey, Bobbie Noelle – No Driver’s License
