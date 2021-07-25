Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 23, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 23, 2021:
- Freeze, Samuel Ernest – Forgery
- Sparks, Misty Nicole – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Cameron, Shianne Ruth – Hold for Chambers County-Theft of Firearm and Hold for Harris County-Theft of Service
- Capps, Justin Lee – Disorderly Conduct and Failure to Identify
- Rogers, Clyanne Sheree – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Justice, Toran Lavell – Impersonating Public Servant
- Hiveley, Amber Lashea – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
- Tucker, Jason Robert Jr. – Public Intoxication