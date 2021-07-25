Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 23, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 23, 2021:

Freeze, Samuel Ernest – Forgery

Sparks, Misty Nicole – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Cameron, Shianne Ruth – Hold for Chambers County-Theft of Firearm and Hold for Harris County-Theft of Service

Capps, Justin Lee – Disorderly Conduct and Failure to Identify

Rogers, Clyanne Sheree – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Justice, Toran Lavell – Impersonating Public Servant

Hiveley, Amber Lashea – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Tucker, Jason Robert Jr. – Public Intoxication

Cameron, Shianne Ruth

Capps, Justin Lee

Freeze, Samuel Ernest

Hiveley, Amber Lashea

Justice, Toran Lavell

Rogers, Clyanne Sheree

Sparks, Misty Nicole

Tucker, Jason Robert Jr.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

