Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 23, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 23, 2021:

  • Freeze, Samuel Ernest – Forgery
  • Sparks, Misty Nicole – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Cameron, Shianne Ruth – Hold for Chambers County-Theft of Firearm and Hold for Harris County-Theft of Service
  • Capps, Justin Lee – Disorderly Conduct and Failure to Identify
  • Rogers, Clyanne Sheree – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Justice, Toran Lavell – Impersonating Public Servant
  • Hiveley, Amber Lashea – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
  • Tucker, Jason Robert Jr. – Public Intoxication
