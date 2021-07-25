Rehabbed bald eagle released into the wild in Liberty County

A rehabilitated bald eagle was released Sunday in Simmons Bottom outside of Kenefick after parasites nearly took his life two months ago.

The young bald eagle, estimated to have been born this winter, was discovered on May 22 on a 2,500-acre ranch that borders the Trinity River. Unable to fly, the grounded bird was rescued by game wardens and placed in the care of Houston SPCA.

After determining that the eagle had no broken bones and was not suffering from the effects of lead poisoning, SPCA veterinarians determined that he had numerous internal and external parasites that had weakened him.

An eagle takes flight on Sunday in Simmons Bottom near Kenefick. The bird is too young to have his white head and yellow bill, which will appear as the bird ages.

“He had a higher white blood cell count, so we put him on anti-inflammatory medication and antibiotics. He was in a kennel at first and then we moved him into one of our flight cages when he was feeling better,” said Ann Moulder, a spokesperson for Houston SPCA. “Over the last two weeks, he has been very agitated and was ready to leave.”

Inside the 40 by 60-foot flight cage, the eagle was able to hone his flying skills.

“It was important for him to be able to bank and then recover. We think he will be fine,” Moulder said.

Michel Bechtel, who found the bird at his ranch, said the eagle is one of many living along the river that borders his property.

“We have several eagles there,” he said.

Not all eagle rehabilitations have a happy outcome. Of the five eagles he has rescued over the last six years since he was assigned to Liberty County, Texas Game Warden Jake Noxon said this was the first time one was healthy enough to release into the wild.

“The others were too injured or passed away on the operating table,” he said.

Eagle sightings in Southeast Texas have become more common as the species appears to be making a rebound after being on the edge of extinction.

“The bald eagle population is on a steady increase over the past few years. I do a daily patrol on the Trinity River and it’s not uncommon for me to see 4 to 5 eagles in a 30 to 40-mile stretch of the river,” Noxon said. “Bald eagles have been removed from the endangered list but are still a federally protected species.”

Noxon is hopeful that the rehabbed bird will thrive in the wild. As he was released in the same area as he was originally, Noxon said he should have a good understanding of his surroundings.

“The way he took off, I think he is heading right back to where he was located,” Noxon said.

Texas Game Warden Jake Noxon watches as a young bald eagle is released into the wild on Sunday in the Simmons Bottom area near Kenefick.













Houston SPCA’s Ann Moulder coaxes the eagle into leaving a dog kennel that was used to transport him to Simmons Bottom on Sunday.



Texas Game Warden Jake Noxon watches as Houston SPCA’s Ann Moulder gets a young eagle to take flight on Sunday.

