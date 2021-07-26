Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 24, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 24, 2021:
- Beamer, James Emmett Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Norman, Tyson Sterling – Assault/Family Violence
- Martin, Timothy Brent – Assault/Family Violence
- Laborde, Jonathan Andrew – Speeding, Open Container of Alcohol, No Driver’s License and Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle
- Lawson, Ricky Wayne II – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Appear and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Ashworth, James Paul – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Frazier, Christopher Flint – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Wessels, Victor Arnim Jr. – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Young, Steven Allen – Public Intoxication
- Motter, Gary Russell II – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon