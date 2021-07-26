Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 24, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 24, 2021:

Beamer, James Emmett Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Norman, Tyson Sterling – Assault/Family Violence

Martin, Timothy Brent – Assault/Family Violence

Laborde, Jonathan Andrew – Speeding, Open Container of Alcohol, No Driver’s License and Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle

Lawson, Ricky Wayne II – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Appear and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Ashworth, James Paul – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Frazier, Christopher Flint – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Wessels, Victor Arnim Jr. – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Young, Steven Allen – Public Intoxication

Motter, Gary Russell II – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

