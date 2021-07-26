Cleveland nurse receives DAISY Award

Texas Emergency Hospital of Cleveland has picked Viorica Maldovan as the first-ever quarterly recipient of the DAISY Foundation Award, which recognizes the extraordinary efforts of nurses. This is the first time that the hospital has participated in the DAISY Award program.

As the quarterly winner, Maldovan will be a finalist for the annual DAISY Award and may also be recognized by the DAISY Foundation. The Foundation was started by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at the age of 33 from an auto-immune disease after having survived two bouts with Hodgkins Disease.

Barnes’ family was touched by the extraordinary care he received from nurses throughout his ordeal and went on to start the Foundation as a way of honoring his life.

Texas Emergency Hospital executive staff and nurses are pictured with Viorica Maldovan, the quarterly recipient of the DAISY Foundation Award.

“Our goal was to ensure that nurses know how deserving they are of our society’s profound respect for the education, training, brainpower, and skill they put into their work, and especially for the caring with which they deliver their care. At the time we started the program, we could not have anticipated that The DAISY Award would come to be regarded as a strategic tool for nurse recruitment and retention and would be adopted by healthcare facilities all over the U.S. and beyond,” according to a statement from the DAISY Foundation.

Maldovan joined the nursing staff at Texas Emergency Hospital of Cleveland during the COVID-19 pandemic. She was nominated for the award because of the tender care she provided to a woman who was hospitalized and unable to receive visits from her family.

She had a lonely patient who was not allowed visitors. Maldovan spent quality time with her, really caring for the patient. She brushed her hair and teeth, got the patient comfortable with new sheets and found an Astros game for her to watch. During her lunchbreak, she picked up items from Walgreens that the patient needed.

“She reminded many staff that day why we love this profession,” according to the nomination letter accompanying the award.

Patti Foster, chief operating officer for Texas Emergency Hospital, said the hospital is fortunate to have many nurses on staff who go above and beyond the normal call of duty.

“During orientation with new staff coming on board, we explain to them that we expect them to treat patients like they are their family members – like they were their mom, dad or children,” said Foster.

Foster added that the hospital’s board of directors and executive leadership is happy to be part of the DAISY Award Foundation.

“We felt it was important to honor our staff. These folks have been through the wringer with COVID-19. We have experienced the highest of the highs and the lowest of the lows. To have this kind of award is important to us. We want our clinical staff to know how important they are to us. If it were not for them, we would not be here. They are our frontline workers,” Foster said.

Viorica Maldovan (left) was surprised when she was asked to come to the hospital lobby where she was greeted by executive leaders and nursing staff with a DAISY Award. Pictured making the presentation is Cassie Cavanaugh, chief nursing officer for Texas Emergency Hospital.

