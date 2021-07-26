MC Sheriff’s Office seeks information on missing man

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing New Caney man who was last seen on July 18 near Tree Hopper Lane in New Caney. The man, identified as Pablo Campuzano Garcia, 50, is being classified as “endangered” because of his mental condition.

Garcia was last known to be wearing a brown long-sleeved shirt, green pant and Skecher athletic shoes. Because of his mental health issues, Garcia may have difficulty communicating his name and address to others. He requires medication that he does not have on him at this time.

He is described as a Hispanic man, 5-feet 9-inches tall, weighing 204 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Pablo Campuzano Garcia

If anyone knows his whereabouts or has information on his disappearance, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 and refer to Case # 21A225057.

Pablo Campuzano Garcia

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

