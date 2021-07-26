Patriot Day golf tournament seeking sponsors, players

Dayton Memorial Post 512 will host its Ninth Annual Patriot Day Golf Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 which marks the 20th anniversary of the attack on our homeland.

Along with some outstanding and exciting rounds of golf, there will be activities commemorating the events of 9/11 and recognition of some notable times of that day.

Post 512 welcomes and extends an invitation to all players and hole sponsors who would like to participate in this year’s tournament. The tournament will be the four-man scramble format and will be played at the Chamber County Golf Course in Anahuac.





There are cash prizes for the first, second and third place winning teams, as well as door prizes and hole prizes. Once again there will be a First Responders competition to challenge the Dayton Police Department, which took home last year’s First Responder’s Cup.

The Patriot Day Golf Tournament supports The American Legion’s Operation Comfort Warriors (OCW) by donating 10 percent of net income to OCW. Last year’s tournament generated $800, and to date has donated over $6,000.

For tournament or hole sponsor information or to show your support by making a donation, contact Jerry at 936-402-0741, Lee at 936-776-1161 or Mark at 936-334-2017.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

