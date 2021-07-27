Gina Michele (Hargraves) Baker, 50, of Splendora, Texas went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 25, 2021. She was born on Monday, February 15, 1971, in Conroe, Texas. Gina was preceded in death by her father, Michael Anthony Hargraves, Sr., Granny, Della Marie Pierpoint, Papa, Earnest Moran Pierpoint, and Grandpa, Walter Author Kirchner.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Blake and Bevin Baker; father of her children, Jamie Baker; mother, Glenda Hargraves; sister, Tammy Hammons; brother, Michael Hargraves, Jr.; aunt, Paula Hoberg; nieces, Chelsie Hargraves, Carrie Bustillos, Jessica Hargraves, Payton Hargraves, and Tayler Hammons; nephews, Corey Melton and Brandon Hargraves; great-nephews, Kye’ Linn Hammons, Romeo Crysel, and Samuel Bustillos; great-niece, Sophia Bustillos; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Gina will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, July 31, 2021, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Services for Gina will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at 2:00 pm. Interment for Gina will immediately follow at Splendora City Cemetery. Bro. Larry Jones officiating.

Pallbearers for the service will be Mike Verron, Tammy Hammons, Corey Melton, Blake Baker, Joseph Hoberg, Jeremy Hoberg, Michael Hargraves, and Jerry Hoberg.

Honorary pallbearers will be Derek Dugger, Toby Potter, Robert Jones, and Earnest Kirchner.

In lieu of flowers, Gina suggested that donations can be made to The Hope Cancer Retreat or Splendora Athletic Booster Club.

For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed. More details to come for livestreaming set up.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

