Barbara Ann Williams

Barbara Ann (Tall) Williams, 74, of Porter, Texas passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021. She was born on Sunday, December 22, 1946 in Lafayette, Louisiana to Louise Tall and Mary (Istre) Tall, both of whom have preceded her in death. Barbara was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Henry “Hank” Williams, brothers, Leon, Carl, and Johnny Duplechain, sisters, Cecila and Rita Duplechain, great-grandchild, Chelsea Grace Guinard. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Carmel Buzek and husband Daniel, Mary Sacky and husband Dennis; brother, David Sonnier; sister, Marie Trahon; grandchildren, Racheal Sacky and fiancé Robert Guignard, and Bethany McCullar; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Barbara will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, July 30, 2021 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm. Funeral Services will begin promptly at 2:00 following the visitation. Interment for Barbara will immediately follow at Farley Chapel Cemetery.

Pallbearers for the service will be Michael Duplechain, Leon Duplechain Jr., Robert Guianard, Jason Cannon, David Paul, and Dennis Sacky.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

