Michael David Jamroz, 68, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021. He was born on Tuesday, February 24, 1953 in Shreveport, Louisiana to John William Jamroz and Mary Ann (Lankford) Jamroz, both of whom have preceded him in death. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 12 years Melissa Jamroz; children, Joseph Jamroz, Amber Zamora and husband Steven, Kathereen Shafer and husband Steven, Dolly Gaylor and husband Stephen, Melissa Martinez and husband Miguel, Trish Gardner and husband Walter Nelson, Jr., Darling Taylor and husband George, and David Ring; brothers, Mark Jamroz and wife Rebecca, John Jamroz and wife Lili; 23 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Michael will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Services for Michael will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 2:00 pm. Interment for Michael will immediately follow at Ace Community Cemetery.

Pallbearers for the service will be David Ring, Scotty Christensen, Jesse Sunday, Junior Nelson, Beau Smith, John Zamora.

Honorary pallbearer will be Lexy Nelson.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

