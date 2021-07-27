James Monroe Payne, Jr., 83, was born in Daisetta, Texas to the late James Monroe Payne Sr. and Edna May Simmons Payne-Fregia on October 06, 1937. James left us on July 21, 2021 at his home in the arms of his loving family.

James is preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Sarah Frances Murray Payne, great grandson, Nicolas James; step-parents, who he adored Anna Bell Payne and Claude Fregia; sisters, Rosie Payne and Elsie Nugent; and brother Alfred Payne.

James is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Payne of Liberty Texas; 5 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews who he loved dearly.

A graveside service of remembrance will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, July 26, 2021 at William Hart Cemetery in Kountze, Texas.

James was loved by his family and will be missed dearly.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

