Jerry William Wilson, 81, of Hardin, Texas, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at his residence. Mr. Wilson was born August 11, 1939, in Hamburg, IA to the late Joe W Wilson and Alice Susan Landis-Wilson. Mr. Wilson was a long-time resident of Hardin where he raised his family and was a member of the IBEW local union 716. He was a loving husband, father, friend, and was considered the family disciplinarian. He enjoyed working on many projects including farming, BBQ-ing, mechanics, cattle, and many different household endeavors where he was always the perfectionist in anything he did. He was loved by many and made a friend with everyone he met, he will be missed by all who came to know him.

Mr. Wilson is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Anna Elizabeth Wilson; grandson, Cole Anderson Harrell; sister, Joann Bromley; and close friend, Joyce Swain.

Those left to cherish his memory are daughters, Lesley Ann DuBois and husband Calvin Roy Jr. of Hardin, TX, Elizabeth Susan Harrell of Hardin, TX, and Jerri Lynn Cormier and husband Carl of Atascocita, TX; sister, Judy Michael and husband Tom of Montgomery, TX; grandchildren, Brooke DuBois, Drew DuBois, and wife Megan, Corbin L Harrell and fiance’ Mary Buckner, Chase W Harrell and fiance’ Monica Shelton, Jaydon Matthew Cormier, Lucy Jane Cormier, and Annabella Gustillia Cormier; great-grandchildren, Candon, Cohen, Carter, Calvin, and Emma; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of loving family and friends.

A service of remembrance will be held Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Faith & Family Funeral Services’ chapel beginning at 3:00 P.M. with Pastor Carl Cormier officiating, interment will follow at Moss Hill Cemetery. A gathering of Mr. Wilson’s family and friends will be Saturday, July 24, 2021 from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. also at Faith & Family Funeral Services.

Honoring Mr. Wilson as pallbearers will be Corbin Harrell, Chase Harrell, Drew DuBois, Jaydon Cormier, Josh Cook, and Garrett Cook.

