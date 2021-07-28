Harold Dean Watson, age 82 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021. He was born December 31, 1938, in Cleveland, Texas to parents Joseph and Alma Eason Watson who preceded him in death along with his sons, Greg Ott and David Ott.

Mr. Watson was a lifelong resident of Cleveland, Texas. Although he didn’t begin driving until his late 20’s, he finished his work-life with Croft Logging. Mr. Watson loved the outdoors and working on tractors. He founded Happy Life Church with his wife, Betty.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Watson; children, Joe Watson and Jeannie, Matt Watson and Kim, and Madison Watson; brother, John Watson and Terrie; sisters, Carole Avant and Arthur, and Sherry Watson; grandchildren, Cody Watson, Beth Watson, Hilary Watson and fiancé Barry Bergeron, Randall Arnett and Carley, and Rebecca Ott and husband Dillon Bamburg; great-grandchildren, Paislynn Bamburg, Haddie Bamburg, Scarlett Bergeron, and one on the way; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 noon – 2:00 p.m., Wednesday July 28, 2021, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Services will begin immediately after at 2:00 p.m. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Tucker Cemetery, Eldridge, Alabama.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

