Mary Louise Taylor, 81, of Baytown passed away on July 25, 2021 at home. Mrs. Taylor was born September 2, 1939 in Huntsville, Texas to parents, Robert Ferguson and Zelma Driver.

Mary Louise had lived in Baytown for the past 60 years and was previously of Dayton. She loved her family and being with them. She also enjoyed shopping.

Mrs. Taylor was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Billy Gene Ferguson and Robert Ferguson, Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Glenda Kay Ferguson and Brenda Gale Little; grandchildren, Brandon Ferguson, Gary Little, Jr. and wife Brooke and Bobby Little and wife Jennifer; great grandchildren, Thomas Khristopher Little, Paxton Paul Little and Paisley Ann Little; sisters, Wilma Hees, Loise Marie Crow, Ruby Nell Davis, and Diane Harris; brother, Bobby Joe Ferguson; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside service for Mrs. Taylor will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Allphin Cemetery in Midway. Serving as pallbearers will be Paul Klein, Andrew Klein, Gary Little, Jr., Bobby Little, and T.K. Little; honorary pallbearer will be Paxton Little. Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton.

