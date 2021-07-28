Leslie Ryan Lovett, 33, of Dayton, passed away on July 25, 2021 in Houston. Ryan was born January 24, 1988, in Houston, Texas to parents Rick Lovett and René Etress Lovett.

Ryan had been a lifelong resident of Dayton and attended Dayton schools. He was a member of the class of 2007. Ryan was a kind man that would give you the shirt off his back. He was always willing to help everyone and anybody with a smile on his face. He was funny and caring and loved his family, brothers, and sisters. Ryan struggled with inner demons for a long time. He finally lost his battle to them on July 25, 2021. Ryan is finally at peace. Services are private for our family. Please keep our family in your prayers.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Earnest Etress and Margaret Ann Lovett. Ryan is survived by his parents, René and Gary Sterkel, Rick Lovett; son, Bradley Aiden Lovett; grandmother, Polly Ann Etress; grandfather, Norman L. Lovett; brothers, Stephen Lovett and wife Angie, Alan Lovett, and Zac Lovett; sisters, Hannah Lovett and Athea Rubin and husband Leonard; nieces and nephews, Peyton Hayes, Tucker Hayes, Riley Lovett, and Kane Davis; also numerous other relatives and friends.

Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. Private family services are scheduled at this time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

