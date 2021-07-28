Trisha Lane McFarlin Cooper, 44, of Sheridan, Arkansas, passed away unexpectedly, on Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Beach City, Texas. She was born on February 12, 1977, in Baytown, Texas, to Michael and Teresa Marcus McFarlin. Trisha graduated from Lake Hamilton High School in Hot Springs, Arkansas, class of 1995. She obtained her cosmetology license in 2012, after attending Paul Mitchell The School in N. Little Rock, Arkansas. Trisha was a very talented hairdresser who had an uncanny ability to know how to match a hairstyle to someone’s personality. She was also a perfectionist when it came to her career.

Trisha was a special woman, one who loved to laugh and had a unique way of saying things to turn any situation around. She had a beautiful soul, was buoyant, vivacious, and witty with a smile that could light up any room. Trisha liked engaging in conversations, using big words leaving others looking up their meanings and she always loved her dad’s jokes. She was so caring and always cared a lot about anything and everything, almost to a fault.

Trisha pursued many interests, some of which included scrapbooking and watching scary movies. She had a master green thumb when it came to plants, which she loved all varieties. Trisha was also an avid music lover and her eclectic taste in music was truly commendable. She had a beautiful voice and she enjoyed singing. Trisha’s favorite hobby of all was spending time with her boys, who meant the world to her.

With a heart of kindness and a playful laugh that delighted friends and family, Trisha touched so many lives—and always for the better. As a friend, she willingly showed generosity, unconditional love, thoughtfulness, and a quick wit that would brighten the day. Trisha was a beloved daughter, mother, sister, companion, and friend to many. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Trisha was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather “Peepaw” Rev. L.S. Marcus; her paternal grandparents “Papa and Nana” Rev. H.A. and Juanita McFarlin; and her mother-in-law Vickie Smith. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her father Mike McFarlin and wife Debbie “Oma” of Hazelwood, Missouri; her mother Teresa McFarlin of Sheridan, Arkansas; her sons Christian “C” Cooper and Julian “Jules” Cooper and their father Donald Cooper of Sheridan, Arkansas; her siblings Karen Cypert and husband Jonathan of Sheridan, Arkansas and Andy McFarlin and wife Krystal of Sheridan, Arkansas; her maternal grandmother Christine Marcus of Baytown, Texas; her soulmate Jeff Galloway and his daughter Hannah Galloway of Sheridan, Arkansas; her bonus siblings Anamaye Kraatz and husband Lucas of Hazelwood, Missouri, Steve Moreno and wife Tracy of St. Louis, Missouri and Ryan White and wife Jess of St. Louis, Missouri; her numerous nieces and nephews; her beloved fur-babies Rue and Roxy; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

As quoted by her favorite person, “Trisha’s smile lit the world, she was everything to me!”

To our dearest Trisha, we will all walk together separately to get through this. Love, your family.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 12pm until 2pm, on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in the fellowship hall of New Life Fellowship Church, 3481 Highway 270 East, Sheridan, Arkansas. A celebration of Trisha’s life will follow at 2pm, in the fellowship hall, with Rev. Jonathan Cypert officiating.

For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made in Trisha’s honor for her sons, c/o Sterling Funeral Homes, 602 N. Main Street, Dayton, Texas 77535.

To send flowers to Trisha’s family, please visit our floral store. https://www.tributeslides.com/embed/CFSIFRAM/xaa5430/18a81305245x90a0

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

