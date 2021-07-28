Malcolm (Bud) Earl Cason, Jr., 76, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021. He was born on Saturday, July 14, 1945, in Victoria, Texas to Malcolm Earl Cason, Sr. and Mable Elizabeth (King) Cason, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Malcolm was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Margaret Linda Cason and grandson, Rusty Wayne Presnull. Left to cherish his memory are his loving children, Dee Dee Bushnell and husband Rick, Toby Cason and wife Sandra, Angelia McLendon and husband Jeff; sister, Linda Stachowiak and husband Larry; grandchildren, Topher Cason and wife Candice, Justin Andrus and wife Tami, Stephen Presnull and wife Naomi, Joshua King and wife Jessica, Kyle McLendon, Zoe Cason, Jonathan Cason, Cody Bushnell and wife Lydia, and Lindsey Evans and husband Christian; great-grandchildren, Coy Andrus, Cole Andrus, Ryker Cason, Aubrey King, George Presnull, Madison Bushnell, Knox Bushnell, Landon Evans, Camryn Evans; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Malcolm will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, July 30, 2021, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services for Malcolm will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 12:00 pm. Interment for Malcolm will immediately follow at Rosewood Cemetery in Humble. Bro. Chris Juneau officiating, and Ronnie Yates will be delivering the eulogy.

Pallbearers for the service will be Topher Cason, Justin Andrus, Stephen Presnull, Joshua King, Kyle McLendon, and Jonathan Cason.

Honorary pallbearers will be Donny Hulen, Larry Gibbs, and Jim Rosser.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

