The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 26, 2021:

LaFour, Stephanie Len – Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Pigg, Paul Alan – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon (no mugshot)

Dubose, Glen Owen – Burglary of a Building

Oclair, Clifford Scott – Burglary of a Building

Wood, Michael Alan – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

