Mexican National arrested with 42 kilos of meth

A traffic stop in Montgomery County on July 24 by deputies from Pct. 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden’s office and Pct. 1 Constable Phillip Cash’s office resulted in a 32-year-old Mexican National being arrested for Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

The man arrested, Jesus Alejandro Acevedo-Vital, who has a San Antonio address, reportedly was found to be in possession of 42 kilos of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of half a million dollars. Inside his vehicle, deputies allegedly discovered a loaded handgun.

The agencies credited the Montgomery County Judge and Commissioners for recently approving overtime that made their traffic enforcement possible.

Jesus Alejandro Acevedo-Vital

“Constable Hayden and Constable Cash’s offices work diligently each and every day to make Montgomery County a great place for all,” a statement regarding the arrest reads.

Hayden and Cash thanked County Judge Mark Keough and commissioners for approving the overtime request that made it possible for their deputies to work the streets, focusing on heavy enforcement on county highways.

As of Wednesday, July 28, Acevedo-Vital remained in the Montgomery County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

