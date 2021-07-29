Shirley Marie Bennett, age 78 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Monday, July 26, 2021. She was born January 26, 1943 in Sikeston, Missouri to parents Alvin and Amy Barnes who preceded her in death along with her husband, Shelton Bennett; brothers, David Barnes and Robert Barnes; and sister, Juanita Smith.

Mrs. Bennett worked for Merchants Motor Freight for over 20 years.

Survivors include her children, Barbara Cooper and husband Randy, Bobby Bennett; brother, Wesley Barnes; sisters, Doris Beassler, Ruby Neal, and Linda Kizer; grandchildren, Amy Grant and husband Ken, Cody Cooper and wife Amber, Dylan Cooper and wife Brittany; great-grandchildren, Aidan Grant, Colton Grant, Aniston Grant, Lennox Cooper, Alice Cooper, Waylynn Cooper, and Joslynn Cooper; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, July 30, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Fairlawn Cemetery, Liberty, Texas.

